Football memorabilia star of Go Red For Heart Month auction in Rasen

Market Rasen Leisure Centre will be going Red for Heart Month this week thanks to a walking football team.

By Dianne Tuckett
2 minutes ago
Some of the football memorabilia on offer at the fundraising auction
The Wolds Wanderers have partnered with the British Heart Foundation to raise money for and awareness of heart health.

The main events will take place this Wednesday, February 8, at the Gainsborough Road centre at 12.20pm after they have played football, which starts at 11am.

They will also be taking delivery of a portable defibrillator kindly sponsored by a local business - Tony Fenton and Sons, Wealth Management Ltd.

There will then be an auction of football memorabilia - with the main lot being a vintage football signed by Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Other teams’ shirts are available too and local businesses have kindly donated items, including Bistro Bar and Kitchen - afternoon tea for two; Dan’s Bar - bottle of Tamnavulin whisky - red wine cask edition; March Hare - £10 voucher

Auctioneer for the day is Stephen Bunney who has helped the Wolds Wanderers club set up in Rasen.

At the Leisure Centre, Chloe will be organising the baking and sale of suitably themed cakes.

Organiser Bob Tubman said: “We have been blown away with the support for the auction and thank everyone who has donated so far.

"Hopefully people will come down to the leisure centre and support the fundraiser.”

Anyone who would like to donate an item – or who wants more details of the event – can email Bob at [email protected]

All funds raised will go to the BHF.

Check the Wanderers’ Facebook page for an up to date list of auction items. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066920763069

Stephen BunneyBritish Heart Foundation