Football tournament celebrates new goals for homeless

A national football tournament will celebrate new goals for the homeless.

The Partnership Trophy will bring together football teams from Lifehouses hostels, outreach programmes, and Salvation Army Housing Association (SAHA) services.

A team from Skegness Salvation Army Lifehouse (Witham Lodge) will be amongst them..

Now in its 11th year, this year’s tournament will also see the refugees and survivors of modern slavery who receive wide-ranging support at The Salvation Army’s safehouses taking part.

Special guest, former England football manager and player, Terry Butcher, who captained the England team in the 1990 World Cup and played in three FIFA World Cups, will be cheering on the teams and inspiring players throughout the day. Mr Butcher will share top football tips, as well as his own experiences of tackling depression after he lost his son to suicide.

Advertisement

The annual tournament is one of the many ways the Christian church and charity promotes positive and independent living for its service users, whilst reinforcing its message that helping people to move on from homelessness is more than just providing a home.

George Hockings, manager at the Lifehouse in Skegness said: “Our annual Partnership Trophy celebrates those we support through our homelessness services, and we’re pleased to be able to bring it back for another year.

"It’s a great way of everyone coming together, whilst exercise and team sports are perfect for boosting mental and physical health as well as social skills.

“There are often very complex reasons why people find themselves homeless and so this tournament is a way for us to celebrate all that they have overcome, the journey they’re on, and the support they have from us and our partners at each step of the way.”

Advertisement

Alongside Terry Butcher, the five-a-side tournament is being supported by the Guardiola Sala Foundation, a humanitarian charity set up by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his family, who attended the Partnership Trophy in 2019 and 2021.

More than 20 teams from around the UK will take part in the Partnership Trophy including the team from Skegness.