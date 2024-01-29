Footpath improvements worth £115,000 set to start next week in Horncastle
The works, on the A153 Louth Road between Linden Road and Mary’s Close, and are aiming to improve the path linking to the rear access of Horncastle Primary School.
Work will begin on Monday (February 5) and are scheduled to end on Wednesday March 13, subject to suitable weather, with works taking place on-site from 7.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
No diversion route will be needed with the planned works being completed using traffic signals.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “This set of footpath improvements will make a real difference in the area.
“To complete these changes to the path will cost £115,000 and not only return a new path surface but add in new crossing points for pedestrians, too.
“I would like to thank everyone effected by the on-site programme for their patience and understanding while we get this path completed.”
For live information about this and other roadworks, go to: www.lincolnshire.go.uk/roadworks