Forget Glastonbury! The weekend's best music festival was at Horncastle care home

Forget Glastonbury! The most important music festival of the weekend, as far as Horncastle was concerned, took place at a care home for the elderly.

Tanglewood, a 54-bed home on Louth Road, has ambitions to become “the hub of the community”, welcoming visitors from across the town.

And it went a long way towards fulfilling that by staging Tanglewoodstock, a hugely successful three-day event promoting music, arts and friendship.

"It was such a lovely, fun-filled event,” said Alice O’Hare, the home’s manager. “The residents love having visitors, and the home wants to offer much-needed support to local community groups.

This Tanglewood resident joins in the fun of the festival by playing a plastic saxophone.

"We also sold tickets for an amazing raffle that was supported by lots of local people and Horncastle businesses.”

The festival kicked off last Friday with an open mic night for children and families.

Alice said: “We had the pleasure of hearing very talented children sing and perform in front of an audience for the first time. One child was too nervous to face the crowd but, by the end of her second performance, she was rocking the audience!”

On Saturday, Tanglewoodstock welcomed the Alford-based singer and guitarist Josh Wylie and the Abba tribute band, Abba Mia.

A staff member and one of the residents get into the spirit of things.

"This was an excellent day, shared with friends and families of the home,” said Alice. “The residents were able to sit in our beautiful gardens and enjoy the show. We held a barbecue and other activities to make the most of the event.”

The festival closed on Sunday when it was taken indoors because of the hot weather. Residents and staff members were entertained by local artistes, Al Brown, who specialises in songs from the 1960s, and The Sunset Moths.

Alice described the festival as “a resounding success” and added: “Everyone had a marvellous time, dancing and enjoying delightful tunes.

"It truly was an uplifting festival, full of smiles and camaraderie, reminding us of what makes our Horncastle family so special.”

Having a good time at Tanglewoodstock are these staff members at the care home in Horncastle.

A post on the home’s Facebook page praised the staff for their contribution. It read: “Thanks to the fantastic dedication and spirit of our incredible staff members.

"Their hard work and positivity crafted an unforgettable day for everyone. We couldn’t have achieved this amazing day without their unwavering teamwork and enthusiasm.”

Tanglewood, which opened back in 1989, is one of 17 care homes operated by Tanglewood Care Services Ltd. Set in beautiful, landscaped gardens, it prides itself on its comfortable, relaxed and homely surroundings and also boasts four self-contained bungalows.

After its last Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in 2018, it was rated ‘Good’ in all categories, while on the review website, carehome.co.uk, Tanglewood has an overall score of 9.7 out of ten.