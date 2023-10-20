Former Boston man to honour son's memory by taking on Three Peaks Challenge in superhero-themed fundraiser

A former Boston Grammar School pupil is set to take part in a gruelling, superhero-themed fundraiser in tribute to his late son Elliott.

Chris Peto (third from right) and some of those who will be joining him on the National Three Peak Challenge in memory of Chris' son Elliott, who sadly died in December, aged just five. The group are pictured at Uffington hill fort during training.

Chris Peto, 41, is, this weekend, aiming to complete the National Three Peak Challenge – that is, reaching the summits of Ben Nevis, in Scotland, Scafell Pike, in The Lake District, and Mount Snowdon, in Wales, within 24 hours.

He will be joined by nine friends and colleagues; all 10, will be dressed as superheroes.

The inspiration for the challenge is Chris’ son, Elliott, who sadly died in December, aged just five.

Elliott Peto and dad Chris at Uffington hill fort during a break from Elliott's treatment.

Elliott died from an aggressive form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma after being diagnosed with the disease in October 2021.

The challenge aims to raise awareness of the cancer, but also raise money for Elliott's Arc, part of Alice's Arc, which is dedicated to funding research into finding a cure and less harsh treatments for rhabdomyosarcoma.

The theme has been chosen in honour of Elliott’s love of superheroes. It follows a superhero-themed charity cycle ride around The Wash that Chris completed with his brother-in-law earlier in the year.

Although the team are relatively young and fit, they have never completed such a challenge together and have been training intensely for the last three months.

Chris, who today lives in Berkshire, where he works as an estate gardener, said: “I can’t thank my friends enough for their support. I am touched by their dedication and the amount of their valuable time given up to train for this challenge.

“Elliott would be so proud and excited about us climbing the Three Peaks and would be encouraging us every step of the way. He loved nature and being outside. When able between treatments, I would often take him to the Holies on Streatley Hill for a welcome change from being in hospital. Elliott’s physiotherapists on Kamran’s Ward at The John Radcliffe Hospital, in Oxford, would actively encourage the climbing of this and other hills to help counter some of the side effects of the chemotherapy.

“In spite of excellent care from some of the best teams and specialist consultants in the UK, in November 2022, treatment options became exhausted and Elliott was diagnosed as terminal. Now Elliott has died, Aimee (Elliott’s mum) and I feel compelled to do whatever we can to help research to provide new and revolutionary treatments for the hard working specialists to use to beat this cancer. Though a future cure will always feel bittersweet, as we can't save our beautiful boy, we can't think of a better legacy for Elliott than to prevent this happening to other children.”

Chris’ boss at Rowan Forestry Estate and Garden Maintenance Brandon Cooke said: “We all have families and feel strongly about making a difference to those going through such an unimaginably difficult time. We want to offer some hope to other families who have a child diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma. I am proud of my team who are rising to this enormous Three Peaks challenge and who have and are showing such support to Chris and Aimee”.