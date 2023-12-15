Former caretaker at West Lindsey District Council celebrates 100th birthday milestone

A former West Lindsey District Council caretaker marked a very special milestone when he celebrated his 100th birthday this month.

Ernest ‘Ernie’ Buckley who worked for the council as a during the 1980s, marked his centenary with family and friends at Foxby Court Residential Care Home in Gainsborough.

Ernie was born in Batley, Yorkshire, where he worked as a woollen spinner after leaving school at 14, and when he war broke out he joined the Royal Navy, when he was 18-years-old, and he travelled to various places across the country.

Ernie moved to Gainsborough after he left the Royal Navy, where he was a telegraphist, sending and receiving messages in Morse Code, to help run the family business, a soft drinks manufacturer called John Davies, with his father.

Ernest ‘Ernie’ Buckley marked his 100th birthday with family and friends at Foxby Court Residential Care Home

In 1952, he married Dorothy, who he met in Gainsborough and the couple went on to have three children, Alan, Avis and Peter.

Ernie began working for West Lindsey District Council in the late 1970’s and he stayed there until he retired at 65-years-old.

But even after retiring, Ernie would help out at council meetings and on election days at polling stations, working in this capacity until into his mid-80s.

Speaking briefly, during his celebrations, Ernie said he remembers his time at the council fondly.

He said: “Yes, I remember being a caretaker for the council at Guildhall. I used to have to lock everything up at night and I helped at meetings.”

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “A huge congratulations to Ernest for reaching this amazing milestone.

“It’s always heart-warming to hear stories like this, and it was especially interesting to hear of Ernie’s time here at West Lindsey.”

Among the flowers and birthday cards sent to Ernie from family and friends, was a rather special one from the King Charles and Queen Camilla, to mark his 100th birthday.

Ernie said he was very pleased to have been sent the card and said he didn’t really feel any different now he’s reached his 100th.