Former Chief Constable at Lincolnshire Police recognised in New Year Honours list

​Former Chief Constable at Lincolnshire Police, Chris Haward, has been awarded a King's Police Medal

​The former Chief Constable at Lincolnshire Police, Chris Haward, has been awarded a King's Police Medal in the New Year Honours list.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM The King’s New Year Honours List 2025 recognises unsung heroes who have made outstanding contributions to their communities across the UK and this year there are more than 1,200 recipients.

The King's Police Medal recognises Chris Haward’s distinguished service to policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Haward said: “I am delighted, and surprised, to be awarded the KPM. It’s a lovely way to end my 34 years in policing.

“I’m immensely proud of my time with the police service and, in particular, the honour of being Chief Constable in Lincolnshire.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, said: “I am delighted that Chris has received the honour and it is just reward for the decades of his life that he has dedicated to protecting and serving the public.”

Chris Haward joined Lincolnshire Police as Chief Constable in December 2020, taking over from Bill Skelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time he saw Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, public protests, and his officers hit national headlines for dancing at a Pride event.

Mr Haward left the Force earlier this year.

Prior to his departure for a role with the National Police Chiefs' Council, he said: “It has been a privilege to be the Chief Constable and I will look back on my time here with great fondness.”

​Mr Haward is among a total of 43 police and law enforcement personnel from all ranks, honoured for their extraordinary contributions to policing.

Gavin Stephens, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “A huge congratulations and well done to all of those recognised for their service to policing in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours List.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police bravery and dedication to duty has been at the forefront this year, and I am so pleased to see so many officers, staff, and volunteers from across the country awarded for their contribution to keeping our communities safe.

“Policing is a job like no other that requires a tremendous amount of commitment, dedication and courage, and I am proud to see the recipients recognised in this way.”