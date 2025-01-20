Former Conservative county councillor switches to Reform UK in Norfolk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a significant political development, Robin Hunter-Clarke, who was first elected aged 18 and represented Skegness South - promised he would be back in politics when he stepped down as a county councillor in the 2015 elections.
As reported by Lincolnshire World, he described his decision to step down as an “emotional moment” having been elected to Skegness Town Council at the age of 18, while still studying at Skegness Grammar School.
At the time, he was living in Wales and said he wanted more life experience, ‘focusing on a new role as chief of staff to UKIP in the National Assembly’.
Now residing in Norfolk and practising as a Solicitor, he said he was proud to return to politics representing Reform.
Addressing a packed room of supporters at a conference in Surrey on Friday evening, Hunter-Clarke delivered a sharp critique of his former party:
“Much has been said recently about the Conservative Party dying. I am here to report to you tonight that it is now dead. It has no purpose, no direction, no leadership, and no unity”.
Hunter-Clarke described his decision to join Reform UK, under the leadership of Nigel Farage, as a necessary step motivated by the Conservative Party’s repeated failures to deliver on its promises and its disregard for democratic principles.
“Yesterday, I was at Norfolk County Council and witnessed something truly shocking. Both the Labour Party and the Conservative Party ran scared of the prospect of an election—because they know that if we had an election, we would win it, and win it convincingly.
"But if we’ve reached the point where elections are cancelled simply because those in power fear losing, then democracy really is under threat in this country.”
Hunter-Clarke paid tribute to Councillor Claire Bowes of Norfolk County Council, who was the sole member of the Conservative group to vote against the cancellation of the upcoming County Council elections.
“Make no mistake—Reform is the future, and I want to give good, hardworking Conservatives the confidence to join us in delivering it.”
He went on to highlight Reform UK’s vision for change, emphasising the urgent need for bold reforms across the country:
“Our economy, our public services, and our health system have been neglected for far too long. Reform means tackling inefficiency and waste while empowering local leaders and frontline workers. It’s about restoring trust in politics, showing people that government can be honest, transparent, and accountable, and putting the British people first.”
Hunter-Clarke closed his remarks with a rallying call for action, pointing to the growing momentum behind Reform UK:
“A year ago—perhaps even a few months ago—if someone had said that Nigel Farage had a shot at becoming Prime Minister, people would have laughed, wouldn’t they? Well, they’re not laughing now. The opinion polls are clear. The momentum is real.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.