Former councillor who was three times Mayor of Horncastle dies

Bill Aron. (Horncastle Town Council)

It has been announced that former Mayor of Horncastle, Bill Aron, has died aged 77.

According to Horncastle Town Council Mr Aron passed away on Sunday August 31, surrounded by family at The Grove Care Home, West Ashby.

In a statement the council said: “Bill joined Horncastle Town Council following a by-election in November 1996.

“He became Deputy Mayor in 2000, 2012 and 2015, and Mayor in 2001, 2007 and 2016, and was a councillor for the intervening years.”

They added: “Bill was a well-respected and dedicated councillor and he gave his time generously to the town and its people.”

He was instrumental in helping to save significant town buildings including the Old Courthouse, saving the War Memorial Hospital from demolition, as well as leading the steering group to raise £250,000 to save the Stanhope Hall.

The council added: “Horncastle Town Council is deeply grateful for his many contributions and the positive impact that he made during his years of service.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and all who knew him.”

Mr Aron resigned from the council in 2022 due to health reasons.

Mr Aron ran family business, Houldens for more than 50 years, as well as chairing the Horncastle Crime Prevention Panel. Under Mr Aron’s guidance, Horncastle became the first market town in Lincolnshire to have town centre CCTV, and helped revive the then-defunct Chamber of Commerce. He was one of the first Flood Wardens for the town and was also Horncastle’s East Lindsey District Councillor for five years.

In 2001, he was elected Lincolnshire County Councillor for Horncastle and Tetford, a position he held for 16 years, and was also chairman from 2014 to 2015.

For funeral details call RH Turner & Son on 01507 522331. Donations in lieu of flowers will be for Parkinsons UK & The Stanhope Hall and may be left after the service, donated online at www.turnersfunerals.co.uk or sent to: RH Turner & Son 55-57 North Street, Horncastle LN9 5DX

- Stan Avison former East Lindsey District Councillor and former chair of the council has also died.

The district’s Labour group described him as a “very dedicated councillor and an enjoyable colleague to work with.