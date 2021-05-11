Former Gainsborough and Misterton resident and war veteran Dorothea celebrates 100th birthday

Dorothea May Colver has celebrated her 100th birthday

Dorothea May Colver was born and raised in the Westminster area of London and, following a convent education, her first job was at Lambeth Borough Council but she was approached to volunteer for the Territorial Army in 1936.

Her developed secretarial skills propelled her to bases in Chatham and Dover where she rose to the rank of Sergeant.

In 1944, Dorothea was posted to Brussels and Westphalia where she worked for Field Marshal Montgomery and was rewarded with a citation for her contribution.

Dorothea’s son, Jim, said: “She is one of the few females to have served for the duration of the war.

“Mum has written her wartime memoirs with photos and illustrations which our daughter Faye has printed.

“Mum met my father while serving abroad and they were married in St Martins in the Field, Westminster, and they came up to Gainsborough where my father, a trained tailor, joined the family business of Colvers Outfitters of Misterton.

“Myself and my sisters Elizabeth and Rosemary had a great upbringing in Misterton and mum was a splendid homemaker while supporting dad in his many associations including Parish Council, British Legion, Dunkirk Veterans, Chamber of Trade, Rotary, Church. Mum was a librarian in Misterton until her retirement in 1987.

“She has a passion for history and a sound appreciation of antiques which was put to good use in her helping at Grice and Hunter auction sales around the Isle of Axholme.

“She has lived through a period of great changes from the hardship of the post-Great War period through World War Two and the rebuilding of the 1950s and through the swinging 60s. She has clear memories of life over ten decades, which is fascinating.”

After the death of husband Cedric, Dorothea relocated back to Gainsborough in 2007 and was persuaded to move closer to her family in 2013. Now she lives in Epworth.