Former Gainsborough bank set to become new flats and office space

A former bank in Gainsborough town centre is being given a new lease of life as it’s set to be converted into office space and flats.

By James Turner
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

The renovation, which includes the replacement of a rear extension, will see the listed building turned into serviced office accommodation and eight residential units.

Developers Silvervault Limited believe the plans will help conserve and revitalise the historic site as it has been left vacant since the closure of Lloyds Bank.

“The proposal is focused on converting and revitalising a vacant, vandalised listed building that is in a state of disrepair and urgently requires attention to avoid the further loss of historic features,” reads initial planning documents.

An artist's impression of the new office space and flatsAn artist's impression of the new office space and flats
An artist's impression of the new office space and flats

“The building will continue to deteriorate without a long-term viable use and will remain at risk. The proposal represents an investment in the maintenance of the building and its use and support its long-term active conservation.”

West Lindsey District Council agrees that the application will help preserve the building and its historic features and has since granted listed building consent for the development.

However, further details, including fully detailed drawings of the plans, need to be submitted before any work can be done.

The decision report concluded: “In light of this assessment, the proposal is considered as preserving the desirability of the listed building and its setting. Furthermore, the proposed development will preserve the desirability of the special architectural features or historic interest it possesses.”

