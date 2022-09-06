The former Gainsborough Standard office is set to be turned into flats

The building, which sits at 5 to 7 Market Place in Gainsborough, is being turned into three new flats with commercial space on the ground floor.

And as part of the scheme, a new shop front will be constructed to replicate the Grade II listed property’s original Georgian and Victorian façade.

The building has been part of Gainsborough’s Market Place since the early-18th Century and was once occupied by the Gainsborough Standard.

West Lindsey District Council bought it in 2016 and has appointed Lindum Group to carry out the work.

Lindum’s construction team is renovating the building and converting the upstairs space. Meanwhile its joinery experts have been commissioned to create the new shop front.

Jonathan Lee, Townscape Heritage Officer at West Lindsey District Council said: “It is wonderful that such a prominent listed building, standing empty and in a poor condition for so long, is benefitting from a major restoration funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Levelling Up Fund and the Council.

“Lindum Joinery has undertaken the restoration of traditional timber work in historic windows, shutters and internal fittings, as well as the recreation of the traditional design of the timber shopfront, with real skill and attention to detail.”

Retaining the building’s heritage significance was a priority for the council so Lindum will be keeping the original shutters and cupboards, while refurbishing the sash windows.

The new shop front is being constructed at Lindum Joinery’s workshop in Lincoln. It will be made from traditional materials and will follow a design by Latham Architects, which matches original designs researched from old photographs and pictures, including by Gainsborough Artist Karl Wood.

Robert Lomax is the Lindum joiner working on the creation of the shop fronts, having previously worked on the new shop fronts on Sincil Street.