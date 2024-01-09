Former Hogsthorpe sub-postmaster reflects on ITV drama on Post Office scandal
Since the nation became gripped by the harrowing ITV drama Mr Bates v the Post Office – which outlined a 20-year struggle to clear their names led by Welsh sub-postmaster Alan Bates – there has been mounting pressure for the Government to speed up the compensation process and for all those prosecuted to be pardoned.
More than 700 sub-postmasters were prosecuted between 2000 and 2014 after a bug in the computer system Horizon led to financial shortfalls in branch accounts.
Ahead of the series, Lincolnshire World has followed the story of Tom Hedges, who was a sub-postmaster at Hogsthorpe Post Office from 1994 until 2010, when he was accused of theft and false accounting to the sum of £60,000.
In spite of making up the shortfall, he was convicted at Lincoln Crown Court, given a seven-month suspended prison sentence, ordered to do 120 hours community service and ordered to pay £1000 costs.
Three years ago we shared his joy when Court of Appeal overturned some of the convictions – including those of Mr Hedges.
However, in spite of a small interim payment, Mr Hedges like so many others is still awaiting compensation.
"The Post Office completely wrecked mine and my family’s life 13 years ago and they are doing again by being so slow in paying compensation.” he said.
"I will most definitely carry on fighting.”
