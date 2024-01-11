Former Hogsthorpe sub-postmaster welcomes PM promise for justice for all as inquiry into Post Office scandal resumes

A former Hogsthorpe sub-postmaster who lost his livelihood, his home and the respect of his village when he was wrongly convicted of false accounting in the Post Office scandal is welcoming the accouncement there will be justice for victims like him.

The public inquiry into the affair resumes today (Thursday) and follows an announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who told the House of Commons on Wednesday that those previously convicted in England and Wales would be cleared of wrongdoing and compensated under a new law.

In addition Paula Vennells – the former Post Office chief executive depicted in the ITV mini-series – has handed back her CBE after a petition gathered more than one million signatures following the ITV drama Mr Bates v the Post Office, which was aired last week, shed light on the 20-year fight for justice that hundreds of sub-postmasters have endured.

Tom Hedges is one of just 93 sub-posters who had his conviction overturned at the Court of Appeal in 2019 and he has been fighting for compensation ever since having being forced to pay the Post Office a £60,000 shortfall on the faulty Horizon system that is at the centre of the scandal.

Former Hogsthorpe sub-postmaster Tom Hedges with a photograph of the day his conviction was overturned.

"It is good that Paula has handed back her gong – I do not think she had a choice after 1.2million signed the petition and Rishi had more or less said he backed it," commented Tom.

“It is typical of her, when the writing is on the wall she just gives up and walks away.

"She walked from the PO near the end of the 555 trial in 2019 as it was obvious they would lose

"Handing her CBE just follows that pattern.

“As for the new law, it does not affect me as I have had my conviction quashed, but had it not then I would welcome the chance to clear my name by whatever means.

"It is liberating to have that lifted off your shoulders.

"There will be odd individuals who want their day in court but I feel would be happy to put sorry affair behind them and it also gets them compensation.”