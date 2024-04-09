Former Hogsthorpe sub-postmaster welcomes start of Post Office Horizon inquiry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Hedges is one of just 93 sub-posters who had his conviction overturned at the Court of Appeal in 2019 and has since been fighting for compensation having been forced to pay the Post Office a £60,000 shortfall on the faulty Horizon system.

His plight and that of more than 900 sub-postmasters who were wrongfully prosecuted over faulty IT software was highlighted in the ITV drama Mr Bates v The Post Office.

But he says he had signed the Official Secrets Act and believes that is why the scandal became a fight for justice lasting more than 20 years.

"I do remember being somewhat shocked to be asked to sign trhe Official Secret’s Act when I took up my appointment and I presume that everyone else did the same,” he tolf Lincolnshire World.

"As we had signed the Official Secrets Act we could not speak out for fear of repercussions from that. Thus we became a convenient scapegoat.”

One man not afraid to speak out is campaigner Alan Bates.

His plight starred in an ITV drama Mr Bates v The Post Office that accused the Post Office of “lying” and “denying” for 23 years in an attempt to silence him.

Giving evidence at the inquiry for the first time today (Tuesday), The Telegraph online reported Mr Bates has denied that he struggled with accounting and said following the Post Office’s instructions would mean to “basically try and bankrupt myself”.

Tom Hedges is watching the evidence from his home in Chapel St Leonards which he has rented with his wife, Carol, since losing theit home due to the scandal.

He told Lincolnshire World: “This stage of the enquiry is the one when the leading lights will be interviewed under oath.

"The person we all want to see is Paula Vennells as, following the latest leaked tapes, it is alleged she lied to parliament about remote access in 2015, a serious offence.

"Since she is a priest in the C of E, I hope once she places her hand on the Bible, she tells the truth.

“It must be remembered she is the one that ultimately sanctioned the PO spending of over £100 million in legal fees to defend the lie that Horizon was fit for purpose in the 555 case.

"I believe she saw the writing on the wall as that case went on and deserted the sinking ship by resigning.

"In some ways I feel sorry for the woman as she is now experiencing some of the hurt and hostility that we all suffered, so i know how difficult that is. But she had the benefit of being paid a large salary, bonus and severance package.

"The difference is that I had done nothing wrong.”

Mr Hedges said they would have to see if the police find enough evidence to prosecute her . “We should remember that Paula Vennells is not the only person a the top of PO that is to blame.

"All its CEO's and Chairs and other senior directors/managers, in my estimation, knew that the Horizon system was no good from day one.

"Evidence came to light that from Board meeting minutes in early 1999 twice they asked Fujitsu to give an update on how Horizon was doing. In the first meeting they confirmed that 50+ bugs existed and the PO asked them to fix them and report back.

"A couple or so months later they were asked the same question and the reply was we have fixed half of them but need more time to fix them all. It was at that meeting that the Board confirmed the launch and roll out of the system for ‘commercial reasons’.

"So they knew from day one that it was no good but, I suspect, personal pride/image did not allow them to admit this.”