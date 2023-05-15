The former home of the Gainsborough Standard has been given a makeover as part of a scheme to bring life back into the town.

Lindum Group has completed the refurbishment of 5-7 Market Place, Gainsborough, and it is now three new flats, with a commercial space on the ground floor.

A new shop front has been constructed and installed by Lindum’s joinery team to replicate the Grade II listed property’s original Georgian and Victorian façade.

It is made from traditional materials and follows a design by Latham Architects, which matches original designs researched from old photographs and pictures, including by Gainsborough artist Karl Wood.

The conversion of 5-7 Market Place, Gainsborough, is now complete

Wendy Osgodby economic growth team leader at West Lindsey District Council: “We are delighted to see the completion of the refurbishment of this building at the gateway to the historic heart of Gainsborough Town Centre.

"The regeneration of this building forms part of a very exciting programme of development in Gainsborough.”

The building will now be brought back to full use as part of a wider programme of town centre renewal, which is being part funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Levelling Up Fund and West Lindsey District Council.

Simon Hope, Lindum Construction Manager, said: “This has definitely been one of the more interesting jobs we’ve done.