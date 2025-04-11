Former Louth Leader writer celebrates her century

Margaret Rolls in her pearly queen costume. Photo supplied

A former newspaper correspondent for the Louth Leader has celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family.

Margaret Rolls is currently a resident at Doulton Court care home in Sutton on Sea. Margaret moved to Sutton on Sea in 1982 and became involved in several local activities, namely The Sutton Players, Probus Club and the local carnival.

Her and her husband formed The Marisco Music Hall Company, raising funds for many local charities. This group put on performances including Margaret in her pearly queen outfit.

She became a member of the local council in 1988 and then served as the Mayor for 2008-2009, finally retiring from the council in 2011.

Dianne said her mum was also the first pensioner carnival Queen for the town.

She also wrote for the Louth Leader over a period of time.

Margaret commented that she doesn’t feel her age and still likes to talk about her memories and getting people together to share theirs.

She also enjoys getting people together for a singalong.

Her daughter Dianne Rolls organised a birthday party for her at the home with the help of Doulton Court’s activities coordinator, Ann Powell, held in the afternoon of Friday April 11) which naturally included a singalong with town crier David Summers, who knows Margaret Well.