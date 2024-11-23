Former Mayor posthumously honoured at annual Skegness Business Awards

A former town Mayor, district councillor and local businessman was posthumously honoured at the seventh annual Skegness Business Awards.

The new Lifetime Achievement award was announced by Chris Baron Vice Chair of Skegness Area Business Chamber and presented to Sid’s son, Nick Dennis, in what was described by organisers as ‘a deeply moving moment’, as the entire room rose to its feet in a heartfelt standing ovation.

.As well as Sid’s career in business and local politics, Sid was also honoured for his work for many local organisations, includingas chairman of the former BID Board, a member of the Skegness Area Business Chamber and a member of his local Patient Participation Group.

His son, Nick, in accepting the award, spoke with touching warmth and affection about his father, sharing how profoundly honoured he would have felt to receive such recognition. It

Many stars of the local business world turned out for the glittering ceremony at the Northshore Hotel on Friday night, hosted by the Skegness area Business Chamber.

Twelve awards were announced by compere Sean Dunderdale of BBC Radio Lincolnshire. Joint main sponsors were East Lindsey District Council and Connected Coast.

Paul McCooey, Chair Skegness Area Business Chamber, said he was excited to be hosting the seventh annual event in the resort.

"This year’s Skegness Business Awards had a record-breaking number of nominations, and we were truly overwhelmed by the quality and dedication reflected in the entries,” he said.

The winners of the Skegness Business Awards 2024. Photo: Barry Robinson

"The ceremony was the celebration of our seventh business awards, and we had the honour of presenting 12 awards that mark the incredible

achievements and resilience of our local businesses.

"Thank you to everyone involved in the event for making it a memorable celebration of our communities’ achievements.”

This year’s winners were:

The Skegness area Business Awards night was hosted at the Northshore Hotel in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

Health and Wellbeing Award

This category highlights businesses dedicated to promoting health and wellness in the community (Sponsored by Skegness Day Centre) –

Kerry Rye Fitness and Exercise for All.

Kerry is a freelance exercise coach that in just a couple of years has built a significant reputation for her classes. She has developed classes for the Skegness Day Centre, the Demetia Café and Winthorpe Community Centre. It not just about the exercise but friendships and greater wellbeing.

Food and Drink Award

This award celebrates excellence in the food and drink sector (Sponsored by Skendleby Hall) – Seaview Fisheries.

Lyn and the team certainly work hard to give their customers good value with food cooked to perfection. Regulars were glowing with their praise of Seaview Fisheries and it’s clear a lot of hard work goes on to keep it that way.

Customer Service Award

Recognising businesses that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional customer service (Sponsored by First College) – Beam Estate Agents.

A runner up in this category last year, the Beam team pulled out all the stops to demonstrate their customer service credentials. From the impressive wall of thank you cards to the way they follow up with movers including sending flowers to welcome clients into their new homes, there is no doubt the team are supported to give their very best.

Best New Business Award

Shining a spotlight on new businesses that have made a big impact in a short time (Sponsored by Fantasy Island) – RG Taylor & Sons Rapeseed Oils.

Riley has totally embraced the concept of diversification in farming. He has taken the Rapeseed grown on the family farm and scaled up a production centre and marketing for the high-quality oil that he prepares and bottles on the farm. Now selling at Farm Shops and delis throughout Lincolnshire.

Best Industrial Business

Highlighting businesses in the industrial sector that have demonstrated excellence in their field (Sponsored by Sills and Betteridge Solicitors) – Micronclean.

An intergenerational family business focusing on clean room no particle products. Although the company is international it’s clear they love Skegness. This is a firm that innovates to lead in their field, that invests in its staff and reaches out into the community.

Community Award

Honouring businesses and organisations that have made significant contributions to the local community (Sponsored by Stagecoach) – The The Storehouse, Skegness.

The first impression is that you are walking into a welcoming shop, but this is a Food Bank run by dedicated volunteers who prepare the packages and take in the donations. But this is just the beginning, room by room new initiatives unfold, a rough sleepers kitchen, shower

facilities, clothing, mental health support and parents’ group to name but a few of the initiatives.

Education and Training Provider Award

Celebrating those dedicated to providing quality education and training (Sponsored by Boston College) – Eco Centre.

They make a profound impact on the community through sustainable and inclusive educational experiences. They engage thousands of learners of all ages every year. Their work supports primary schools, local companies and individuals with wellness programmes, mental health initiatives, and eco conscious projects.

Accommodation Award

Recognising outstanding hospitality businesses providing exceptional accommodation in the Skegness area (Sponsored by Peoples First Mobility) – Heron’s Mead’ Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages

This site is impressive from the first glance and gets better with every turn. The development has grown at each stage sympathetically to become the whole accommodation package for couples, families and their pets. The new Wanderwood collection provides a peaceful paradise in the woodland.

Green Award

This award highlights businesses dedicated to sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint (Sponsored by Insight for Knowledge) – Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages

From inception of the business Sue and Lorna have built in sustainability. The ground source heat pump, the reuse of building materials and the use of insulation and solar to ensure cosy holiday cottages that are economical to run too. This is a business that puts into practice

their beliefs.

Visitor Attraction or Event Award

Celebrating the best attractions that draw visitors to Skegness and contribute to the local tourism industry (Sponsored by Skegness TEC) –

Fantasy Island.

When judges visited Fantasy Island their impression was WOW. The quality of the new bar, The Castaway was outstanding. Pride in the appearance of the attraction, attention to cleanliness really do contribute to the visitor feeling special and valued. The team really do make use of best practice, trained and experienced staff and the latest technology.

Learning Achiever Award

Recognising individuals who have excelled in their personal learning journeys and have made the most of educational opportunities. (Sponsored by Hames Chocolates Ltd) – Hajnalka Nemeth.

Hajnalka and her family moved from Hungary where she was a qualified school teacher. Her ambition was to teach in the UK was hampered by her English skills. She enrolled into First College, is a star student and well on her way to achieving this ambition.