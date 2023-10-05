Former pub and restaurant in Skegness to become business hub
East Lindsey District Council has granted planning permission to the owners The Elysium on Wainfleet Road to make the changes.
It was in April 2018 that the former Victoria Inn opened as a bar, grill and restaurant to rave reviews.
However, it has been inactive for several weeks now, with the landlord seeking new tenants.
This latest proposal is to change the use of the ground floor to become six commercial/business units.
Parking for up to 18 vehicles is available alongside the building, providing substantial support for any new tenants.
The site has seen several changes in recent years. In December 2017, full planning permission was granted to change of use and convert the public house
to provide a community centre. In March 2018 full planning permission was granted to change the use of seven first floor lettings rooms into two flats.
"Unlike in small villages, the loss of the public house will not be detrimental to the town as there are ample facilities elsewhere," the owners wrote in their support documents.
"Converting the ground floor of the building to provide small (Class E) units will not be detrimental to the viability of the town centre and likewise will have no effect on the allocated employment land in the town.
"The proposal will put the building back into use, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the year-round economy of Skegness."
The plan was supported by Skegness Town Council and approved by East Lindsey District Council on October 3.