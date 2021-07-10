Former pub landlord has put pen to paper during Covid lockdowns

A drone shot of The Leagate Inn

Mark Dennison is the father of Harry Dennison, the current landlord at The Leagate Inn, Coningsby.

Mark explained: “I’ve owned the Leagate since 1983 and have put the book together.

“It’s something I’ve been meaning to do for a while and lockdown gave me the opportunity.

The front of the book.

“I’ve gathered the information over the years and with a lot more research managed to fill a small book.

“I have really enjoyed uncovering the fascinating past of this wonderful old inn.

“Now people have started to read it,more new stories are beginning to emerge as well.”

The blurb of book, entitled If Walls Could Talk: A History of the Leagate Inn, reads: “If Walls Could Talk is a fascinating delve into the history and many strange happenings that have occurred at The Leagate Inn over its 500-year history.

The back of the book.

In this full colour souvenir, you will learn about the mysterious deaths, landlords, patrons, ghosts and local history surrounding the inn, as well as get the chance to read original newspaper articles, look at an old bill receipt, as well as take a peek at an old guest book, signed by a very interesting character from history.

• The book is available to purchase now from The Leagate Inn, in Leagate Road, and on eBay for those that don’t live locally.