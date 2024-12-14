Former Skegness Mayor’s tribute to TV icon Duncan Norvelle after his death aged 66
The legendary comedian famous for his ‘Chase Me’ catchphrase died on Thursday, aged 66.
A familiar face on British TV in the 1980s, Leicestershire-born Norvelle appeared on various TV shows during his career, including Surprise Surprise, Wogan and the Keith Harris Show.
Coun Trevor Burnham said he first met Duncan Norvelle during his time as Mayor.
“He moved to Skegness around 2014 after suffering a stroke and stayed at Beeston Lodge in Drummond Road,” said Coun Burnham. “He had been living at Barrett Court for a over a year.
"I met him at a charity event at Hatters.
“Many times I've sat with Duncan for breakfast – he was very funny man back in the day. “He asked me if I could take him to the Embassy too see Jim Davidson last year but sadly he was too ill.
A post on Duncan's Facebook page, signed by his partner Lynn Trevallion, said: "Duncan passed peacefully with myself and daughter Yasmin. Rest in peace our comedy legend, so deeply loved and will be so very missed."
