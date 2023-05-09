Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time

Former student of Newton-on-Trent teacher to take on skydiving challenge in her memory

The former student of a teacher from Newton-on-Trent who passed away from cancer is taking on a skydiving challenge to raise money for St Barnabas hospice.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th May 2023, 12:32 BST

Carly Young, 20, is raising money in memory of Sam Pickersgill, who received care from St Barnabas during the last months of her life.

Sam was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and the next year, she received the devastating news that she had a progressive brain and leptomeningeal disease.

St Barnabas supported Sam with medical care, equipment to help her around the house to be as independent as possible, and counselling for her and the whole family to come to terms with their situation.

Most Popular
Sam Pickersgill and Carly Young, who is doing a skydive in aid of St Barnabas HospiceSam Pickersgill and Carly Young, who is doing a skydive in aid of St Barnabas Hospice
Sam Pickersgill and Carly Young, who is doing a skydive in aid of St Barnabas Hospice

The charity also supported Sam in the summer of 2022 in her plea for a fundraiser to give her two young children something to look forward to during such a hard time.

Sadly, Sam died shortly after this.

Sam was much more than a teacher to Carly; she was a mentor, a friend, and the one person who made Carly feel that she could achieve anything.

Carly said: “When I was 14, I had to switch schools due to some behavioural issues I was experiencing. Adults had been telling me I would never amount to anything, that I wouldn’t get anywhere and that nobody could help me. Sam proved them wrong, and I could not be more grateful to her for showing me the potential I have.

“She made me feel loved and worthy. I believe if I didn’t meet Sam, I wouldn’t be where I am now, studying at university.

"Sam meant so much to me, and there are not enough words in the world to say how remarkable she was.

“She’s the bravest and strongest woman I knew, and I will always keep that close to me.

“I’ve never done an extreme sport like skydiving before, but I’m really looking forward to it. I’m actually terrified of heights, so I’m pushing myself out of my comfort zone.

"I know how proud Sam would be of me doing this skydive. Sam, when I’m up there, I hope you are flying right next to me.”

Carly’s skydiving adventure is taking place on June 3 at Hibaldstow Airfield.

To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/f/skydiving-in-memory-of-sam-pickersgill.