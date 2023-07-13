Formula 1 driver's flying visit to RAF Coningsby

​A Formula 1 driver made a flying visit to RAF Coningsby to swap one high-performance machine for another.

George Russell with Flt Lt Matt Brighty. Photo: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

​Mercedes F1 driver George Russell paid a visit to 29 Squadron with Sky Sports presenter Ted Kravitz, where the pair experienced passenger flights in a Typhoon aircraft, giving them the opportunity to understand Typhoon operations at Coningsby, and how the aircraft is used to secure UK skies.

Russell and Kravitz joined the RAF Coningsby Station Commander, Group Captain Billy Cooper, and the 2023 RAF Typhoon Display Pilot, Flight Lieutenant Matt Brighty during a routine currency sortie that demonstrated the agility and utility of the Typhoon aircraft.

The F1 team also brought along one of their F1 cars, giving personnel at Coningsby the opportunity to get up close to another type of hi-tech engineering excellence.

Sgt Katey Rowe and George Russell discuss the Typhoon’s engine.

The project was instigated by Sergeant Simon Edwards, an engineer on 29 Squadron who is also a big motorsports fan himself, to demonstrate the similarities in precision engineering and excellence between the RAF and F1.

Sgt Edwards said: "I am extremely proud that my ambition to get George Russell, AMG Mercedes F1 and Ted Kravitz with Sky Sports F1 to spend the day at 29 Squadron was achieved. It was a memorable day!”

George Russell said: “The flight in a Typhoon today was an incredible experience.

"There are so many comparisons between the RAF and F1, the technology of the machines that we operate, the high-performance that is vital to do the job, but most importantly the teamwork behind the scenes, the teamwork that allows myself and Brighty, my pilot today, to do what we need to do, whether that’s winning a race or defending the skies.

RAF Typhoon ‘Blackjack’ with a Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One car. Photo: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Royal Air Force and 29 Squadron to be invited to Coningsby, and I remain full of respect for the job the people carry out here on a daily basis.”

Flight Lieutenant Matt Brighty said: “It’s clear to see there are many parallels between an RAF fast jet squadron and an F1 racing team. The most obvious is that they both involve extremely high-performance machines that utilise cutting-edge technologies to fulfil their specific role.

"More importantly, the main thing that they have in common is the expertise and professionalism of the team of people behind these machines that allow them to operate so effectively.

"Both organisations have specialists that are vital to the overall success of the team, whether that be a race weekend or an operational flying sortie.

“It was a fantastic experience for me to take George flying and show him how we train to operate the Typhoon. He was my first ever passenger and it was brilliant to share the experience of a flight with him and show off what this awesome aircraft is capable of.

"George was a natural and I’m confident we could make a good pilot out of him in no time! I’m still waiting for a call to drive his racing car though!”