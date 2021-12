Lincolnshire Police.

Police were called to the address at 11.09pm last night (Tuesday 21st December).

A police spokeman said at 2.59pm: “We have arrested four people in connection with this incident and they remain police custody helping us with our enquiries.

“There will be a large police presence in the area over the course of today while we carry out initial investigations.”

Anyone with information about this is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 435 of 21st December.