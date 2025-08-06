Four in contest to become new Skegness town councillor
Stephen Bilbie, Kevin Evans, Patricia Lowe and Jordan Powley will be considered for the role and a decision made at tonight’s (Wednesday) full council meeting.
There will be a maximum three-minute presentation from each candidate and a further three minutes during which councillors may ask the applicants questions.
Once all applicants have completed their presentation and answered questions, there will be a secret ballot of councillors present.
In order to determine the new coopted councillor, in accordance with Standing Orders, an absolute majority of those councillors present is required.
If this is not achieved in the first ballot, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated and the ballot rerun. This process will continue until one candidate has achieved that absolute majority.
The meeting takes place at the Tower Gardens Pavilion at 7pm.
