Titch was discovered in a pond at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

The four-inch terrapin, known as a diamondback, was found in a popular interactive enclosure that features a naturalistic pond for sliders.

Andy Ferguson, from the National Turtle Sanctuary at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, explained the primary species that are given homes are the three trachemys species, so the small inquisitive species stood out a mile as it was their first diamondback terrapin.

Since 2020, the charity has housed over 200 terrapins that have been abandoned or rescued. Terrapins whose owners are unable to care for them have also found forever homer there.

It is believed that the terrapin's owner must have sought out the sanctuary and during a visit released him into the enclosure that houses multiple larger species of terrapins.

However, it could have put its life at risk as the terrapins in there are hand selected to be well-equipped and healthy individuals that will thrive in the pond.

The keepers removed the terrapin from the enclosure and found that the terrapin had previously had a debilitating eye condition that the teams vets are now reviewing.

Andy explained: “Our team's quick actions have saved this little guy's future from possible injury and even possible drowning within the enclosure.

"We have moved him into an individual quarantine tank for observations whilst we await veterinarian instruction for treatment for his eyes.

“Pet terrapins aren’t accustomed to living in natural ponds, outside and with other species.

"By placing the animal into this pond the owner has endangered its life rather than, what we suspect was the intention, giving it a better one.

“We provide forever homes for thousands of animals at the sanctuary and we are here to help the animals not to judge the owners, so if you are considering rehoming, reach out to us."

*Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is a part of the Parrot Zoo Trust, charity registration number 1162135: was founded in early 1997.

The centre is now recognised as one of the world’s leaders in the world of parrots and the largest collection of Tigers in Europe. Most recently re-homing two very rare male White Lions, the only White Lions in Northern England.

Based in Friskney, Lincolnshire, the centre holds more than 1000 parrots at any one time

Over 100 species of parrot live at the sanctuary along with many rescued exotic animals from the pet trade.

In 2011 after many years working alongside each other, the Parrot Zoo formed a working partnership with Lincoln University.