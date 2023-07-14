Four new cycle routes across Lincolnshire have been launched in time for the summer holidays.

Four new cycle routes have been launched for the holidays.

A total of 24 routes have been created in partnership with seven councils across Lincolnshire – Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council, East Lindsey District Council, Boston Borough Council, North Lincolnshire Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and North Kesteven District Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The aim is to showcase how accessible destination towns and villages, wildlife and landscapes across Yellowbelly Country.

Helen Smith, Cycle Lincolnshire Project Manager, said: “It’s been great working with so many partners on these new routes.

"Some of the shorter routes can be done in just an hour or so, which will hopefully open up the market and get new people to seriously consider cycling.

"For me, the next stage will be the most exciting!

"Phase Three will see us actively marketing these routes to both the domestic and international markets, especially the Netherlands and Germany, showcasing our great county and welcoming more visitors.”

The four new routes are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 Snakeholme to Wragby, created in collaboration with West Lindsey District Council, is a short circular 11.5 mile

/ 18.5 km route that starts and finishes at Snakeholme Pit Nature Reserve. Developed to offer visitors the

opportunity to also experience nearby destinations, cyclists are encouraged to stop off at Bardney with its

pretty village, Bardney Abbey, Snakeholme Pit Nature Reserve, Fiskerton Fen Nature Reserve, Apley and

Wragby itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2 Edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds - also developed with West Lindsey District Council, can be done in two parts or one long ride in a figure of eight. Part one starts in Market Rasen and goes to Caistor passing Osgodby, North Kelsey, Caistor, Nettleton, and Claxby returning to Market Rasen. Part two takes riders from Market Rasen to Wickenby, exploring Friesthorpe, West Torrington, North Willingham, Tealby and

back to Market Rasen.

3 In East Lindsey, in collaboration with the area’s District Council, is The Wolds’ Challenge. A new route, which, unlike others, offers the visitor, well, a challenge. You could of course opt for an e-bike and take the pressure off. This route is a full 80 miles of slow-burning climbs, rapid downhills and pretty villages. A circular route, riders will start and finish in Horncastle.

4 Boston’s, Pilgrims and Wildlife has been encourage cyclists to experience a short break in Boston and enjoy the local produce and independent shops

Faye Pudney, Visitor Economy Officer at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Cycling is increasingly popular and we look forward to welcoming visitors to explore some of the most scenic parts of Lincolnshire.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Adam Grist, East Lindsey District Council portfolio holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, said: “We are delighted to be able to work with Cycle Lincolnshire to launch this great new cycle route through the heart of the East Lindsey and the stunning Lincolnshire Wolds. It will provide a challenging ride to anyone looking to take part, with the hills and twists of our beautiful Wolds landscape to enjoy.”