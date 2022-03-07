Four van loads of vital supplies leaving Skegness to help families fleeing Ukraine

Volunteers met at the coach park in Skegness this morning (Monday) to finish packing the vans which are heading to a family haulage firm in Grimsby for transportation to Poland and the Ukraine.

Donations including coats, hats, scarves and gloves as well as personal hygiene items were collected at the Seafood Cafe in Skegness at the weekend.

The response was so massive that the volunteers ended the appeal early on Saturday to ensure the haulage firm handling transportation to Poland was not overwhelmed, referring people to another collection taking place in Skegness at Jollyes pet store.

Donations to help families fleeing the Ukraine are loaded.

This morning an additional van load of donations from Fantasy Island joined the vans at the coach park going to Grimsby.

A van load have donations has also gone from Jollyes to a haulage firm in Enfield, to be taken to Poland and to families unable to leave the Ukraine.

Volunteers with some of the vans leaving Skegness today.

A van load of donations from Fantasy Island.