Four young people from Boston area honoured for their ‘exceptional courage’

An annual awards scheme recognising inspirational young people in the Boston area has honoured four more deserving individuals.

The latest Children of Courage Awards was held at the Boston & County Club last Monday (March 17), with the Mayor of Boston Coun Helen Staples among those in attendance.

The event is staged by the Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph and the Rotary Club of Boston to recognise young people in the borough for their strength of character amid challenging circumstances or their selflessness.

“They are all courageous, and they all represent our town,” a spokesman for the awards said.

Rotarian Kath Bryant from the Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph added: “The Rotary Clubs of Boston have been presenting these awards since 2015. They are presented to local young people, nominated by their schools or colleges, who have shown exceptional courage in their lives by either overcoming personal adversities or through personal sacrifice to others.”

Here are this year’s recipients and their stories:

Jacob Johnson , 11, of Boston’s Haven High Academy. In December, Jacob was diagnosed with tumours on his spine. These are non cancerous, but mean he will have to undergo two operations to manage them and the issues they cause him. Jacob requires the use of a wheelchair – if he walks more than a few steps, he experiences pain and numbness in his legs and further pain in his back. Outside of school, he acts as a young carer, helping his mother and sister who both have disabilities and health needs. “Despite these difficulties, Jacob approaches life with a smile and resilience,” the school said in a statement. “He tries hard to ‘put on a brave face’ and is always polite, respectful and friendly towards others.”

, eight, of Boston Endeavour Academy. Scarlett joined Boston Endeavour Academy in September 2021 and is described by the school as ‘an extraordinary source of inspiration to all who know her’. “Her radiant smile and warm ‘hello’ have the power to brighten even the most challenging of days,” the school said in a statement. Offering background to the nomination, the school added: “Throughout her young life, Scarlett has encountered challenges that many cannot fully comprehend, particularly in relation to her complex medical diagnoses. As a result, Scarlett is currently receiving palliative care. She also benefits from regular respite care at a specialist hospice. In April 2024, Scarlett faced a serious health crisis that led to hospitalisation, and at times, the prognosis appeared grim. Her family and friends were encouraged to prepare for the worst. However, Scarlett's incredible courage and strength prevailed, defying all expectations. Although Scarlett continues to experience both good and challenging days with her health, her remarkable personality and infectious smile consistently shine through. She embodies courage and resilience each and every day. We are truly honoured to celebrate her unwavering bravery and determination. Scarlett, you are an inspiration to us all!” Scarlett Truepenny-Wray, 15, of Old Leake’s Giles Academy. Scarlett has radial aplasia, a birth defect that affects the development of the forearm. In Scarlett’s case, she does not have a radius bone, so she has four fingers on her right hand, but no thumb. The condition can also affect the appearance of the forearm and cause issues with the wrist and fingers. When Scarlett was younger, she spent months with her hand in a frame in an attempt to straighten her forearm. The procedure proved unsuccessful, however, and, as a result, her forearm no longer grows in proportion to the rest of her arm. This has led to her right hand curling inwards, and ‘very limited’ movement in her wrist and fingers, the school said in a statement. “She has been offered further surgery to straighten her arm, but has expressed to her consultant at Leeds General Infirmary that if further procedures will not lengthen her arm, that she is happy as she is, as she is used to being this way,” the statement continued. Adding more background to the nomination, the school said: “Her shorter arm and limited movement has not put her off! When she was younger, she had horse riding lessons, and since she was three-years-old, she has had weekly dance lessons, performing in shows and passing multiple exams successfully.” Continuing, the school said: “When you first meet Scarlett, you would not realise that she has a disability as she never makes a fuss and just seems to get on with things. Initially this attitude might have been disguised to just fit in and be like everyone else. As she has progressed through Giles Academy, she has been more open about her appearance and has realised that people are very accepting and non judgemental. She knows that she has the support of staff and her friends if she faces any difficulties or needs extra support. Her positive attitude has enabled her to realise that anything is possible. On leaving secondary school, Scarlett would like to work in the fashion industry involving media and photography.”