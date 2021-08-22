Free cake and £10 to attend Jolly's World Cafe in Skegness and help community

PCSO Michelle Collins with the Jolly Fisherman

World Cafes and Mutual Gain will be piloted this September in a bid to give four parts of Lincolnshire the support they need to make a difference.

World Café events will be held at Sleaford, Skegness, Sutton Bridge and South West Ward, Gainsborough in the hope of securing a £30,000 pot for community projects.

The community meeting in Skegness is being hosted at the Tower Gardens Pavilion by Mutual Gain, with the support of Skegness Neighbourhood Policing, town councillors and other partners and members of the community.This will take place at the Tower Gardens Pavilion, Tower Gardens, Rutland Road, Skegness.

Members of the public will be given the opportunity to discuss their needs, concerns and to be a part of bringing about change within the place they live.

PCSO Michelle Collins said: "This Mutual Gain project is not about what the partnership thinks – it’s about what the community thinks and feels is important to them.

“What the initiative will do is bring people together, create relationships and empower the community to help make a change themselves.”

"After the main event there will be a pot of money the community can bid for this is to help

bring about change and allow the community groups to do something, they feel passionate about.

“For example, litter pickers on the Skegness beach do it because they care about the coast and are invested in it.

"They could bid for some of that money to allow them to buy bibs for new volunteers, bin bags and equipment to help in the ongoing effort of keeping our beaches clean.

"We are hoping to have a good turnout and look forward to welcoming the community to the event."

The event on September 3 will have the welcoming feel of a café with hot beverages and various snacks all generously donated by TESCO.

Posters advertising it have been donated by Tayzart to help.