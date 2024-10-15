Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton with Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh who are partnering once again this year to donate hundreds of trees to community groups in the UK (© Dobbies Garden Centres)

A Lincolnshire garden centre is showing the spirit of Christmas by offering free real trees to nurseries and schools.

Dobbies’ Boston store is welcoming teachers, parents and guardians to get in touch to request a donation as part of Dobbies Community Christmas Trees, in partnership with sustainable real tree grower, Needlefresh.

The aim is for nurseries and schools to have a real Christmas tree that they can decorate for the festive season.

Dobbies Christmas trees are sustainably grown in environmentally managed fields across Scotland, where a small growing team plant, prune and harvest each Christmas tree by hand, to ensure the surrounding environment, wildlife and plants are looked after. Each tree has a tag, with a special code, which means you can track exactly where it was grown.

Needlefresh Managing Director, George Hood, is pleased to be working with Dobbies’ Boston store on this donation. He said: “We hope that local schools and nurseries get in touch to apply for a real tree this Christmas, taking the opportunity to come together for decorating, making memories for pupils, teachers and parents alike.”

Nigel Lawton, Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, shares his top tips on picking the right Christmas tree for those who are successful with their application. He said: “Buying a Christmas tree is a cherished tradition that is at the heart of festive celebrations. There’s nothing quite like the scent of a real tree, and decorating really marks the start of the season.

“Preparation and care are key to getting the best out of your real tree Christmas. Measure your space before you come to Dobbies’ Boston store and take the tape measure with you to make sure you aren’t buying a tree that will be too big for the space in question.

“It’s important to think about the tree shape you would like based on the space that you have. If you would like a classic Christmas tree opt for a Nordmann Fir or if space is limited, the Nordman Fir ‘Slim’ could be the right choice for you. You can still have a 6 foot tree but it takes up a much smaller footprint in your room.

“Make sure to find a spot that is away from a direct heat source as this can quickly dry your tree out. Get your freshly cut tree into a stand that holds water and make sure it is topped up regularly to keep the needles hydrated.”

Applications are now welcome and entries close at 5pm on Wednesday, November 7. Successful applicants will be contacted in mid-November and invited to collect their tree at Dobbies Boston Christmas Shopping Night on 21 November, in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

For more information about Dobbies Community Christmas Trees, visit www.dobbies.com/community-christmas-trees