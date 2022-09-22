Free concert to celebrate Lincolnshire Day

Alford Silver Band

Alford Silver Band have decided to perform the special concert after their spring event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Lincolnshire Day was first established to commemorate the anniversary of the Lincolnshire Rising of 1536 against Henry VIII’s restrictions of the established church.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rising began in Louth’s St James Church after an inflammatory sermon by the vicar, though it quickly failed, resulting in several executions!

But since 2006, October 1 has been celebrated as Lincolnshire Day - no longer as a protest, but as a celebration of the best that the cCounty of Lincolnshire has to to offer.

Alford Silver Band has been entertaining the town and its surrounding villages for many years and is now under the baton of its youthful and talented musical director, Josh Wilkinson,.

“We are very fortunate in attracting sponsorship from Alford Town Council because of the educational work we do with young people, including in local schools,” explained the band chairman, Mike Green. “In recognition of this sponsorship, we aim to perform a number of free concerts in the town during the course of the year. Sadly, we had to cancel our spring concert at the end of April due to an outbreak of covid within the band; so as Lincolnshire Day this year falls on a Saturday, we decided to put on a free concert to celebrate it.”

The concert will take place in the Corn Exchange in Alford’s Market Place with the doors opening at 7pm and the concert starting at 7.30pm. Entrance will be free, but there will be a raffle to help defray the band’s costs.

“There is definitely something for everyone,” said Mike. “And whilst the band mourns the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth, the concert will also celebrate the accession of His Majesty the King.”

The popular band has enjoyed a busy summer and will soon start preparing for a hectic autumn and Christmas schedule, including having been engaged to undertake a number of private engagements. So the Lincolnshire Day concert will be an excellent opportunity to enjoy the band before it prepares its winter programmes.