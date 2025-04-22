Free, one-to-one family history help at Boston Library - and we've given it a go

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Have you ever wanted to learn more about your ancestors or the history of your home? If the answer is ‘yes’, then a free, one-to-one support service is available at Boston Library to do just that – and we’ve given it a go.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service is run by senior library assistant Ed Robinson.

“A big part of our job at the library is to run weekly activities,” he said. “When I started working here three years ago, I was asked if I had any ideas for a new activity that I could run, and I suggested Family History Help. I studied history at university and I'd had some history research published in the past so I was familiar with doing this kind of work.

“The first session was in June 2022, and since then I've had around 90 sessions and helped around 50 families learn more about their heritage. Another 30 or so people from outside of Lincolnshire have made family history enquiries via email that I've also been able to help using the resources at our disposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delving into the archives, Boston Library's senior library assistant Ed Robinson.

The resources used include the websites Ancestry, Find My Past and the British Newspaper Archive (all free to access at the library), plus historical volumes on site.

Among those helped include people who were adopted or have become estranged from their families and wanted to track down long-lost relatives.

Some of the most interesting sessions, Ed Says, have been with people who want to learn about the history of their home.

“I've helped several people who live in old Victorian houses in Boston to find out exactly when their properties were built and who lived there before them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not all the research is done online - one of Boston Library's historical volumens, History, Gazetteer and Directory of Lincolnshire.

“One gentleman had a big stack of all of the deeds and documents relating to the terrace of houses where he lived and the land it was built on going all the way back to the 1850s, which was pretty exciting for a history buff like me to get my hands on.

“I was able to use the names and dates in those documents to identify the people who built the terrace and all the owners and residents of his house throughout the last 150 years. It took at least five sessions, but we were eventually able to put together a full history of the property that the gentleman could take home and share with his neighbours.”

To support this article, Ed invited The Standard to try out the service.

Within an hour, Ed had taken this reporter back to the 1700s, finding numerous, evocative details in the process, varying from titbits to life events. It was really something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reactions to the service, Ed says, have been ‘really positive’.

“Last year the sessions were fully booked almost every week. I'd say most of the people who come to the sessions know next to nothing about their heritage, so it's always an eye-opening experience.

“Lots of people come back more than once for multiple sessions, and I still get visits and emails from former customers who got the bug for family history research and want to update me with any new interesting discoveries that they've made.

“One chap who I'd helped with a number of enquiries over email came to visit all the way from London to discuss what we'd uncovered about his Boston ancestors. So far nobody has gone away empty-handed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a session, call 01522 782010, email [email protected], or visit the library itself.

The regular weekly time slots are 10-11am and 11am-12pm on Fridays, but alternative times can be arranged.