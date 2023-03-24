Register
Free self defence classes for women and girls in Boston help them to "feel safe in public places"

The self defence classes in Boston are said to “empower women to feel confident walking in public places”.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:52 GMT
The women's self defence class in Boston is now free and open to girls aged 12 and above.

Self defence classes for women in Boston are now free and open to girls aged 12 and over, say Boston Borough Council.

In November 2021 the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex (GMLC) launched their new ‘Ladies Self Defence Class’, after receiving funding from Active Lincolnshire and Sport England.

The class was created following public requests for one, with the facility working with local martial arts teacher Jason Featherstone to make this happen.

The council, which runs the GMLC, has now announced that the Wednesday evening classes are open for children aged 12 and above to attend.

“Throughout the past 18 months the classes have been popular with attendance each week from local residents and residents travelling in from neighbouring districts,” a council spokesperson said.

“The team at Geoff Moulder have recently opened the classes up to children over the age of 12, any child under the age of 16 must be accompanied by someone over the age of 16.”

Kristina, one of the women who attended the class, commented: “This is a great idea in case of any danger, but mainly for confidence and is nice to spend time with my daughter.”

Kristina’s daughter Emelia, added: “This is boosting my confidence and I get to spend time with my mum.”

Another member, Karin, told the gym floor manager at GMLC: “This is boosting my self-confidence. It is great for ladies, both young and older, to gain confidence walking around in public places and creates general awareness.”

Teacher Jason Featherstone added: “I am here to provide realistic, effective self defence training for female students.

"My mission is simple – to empower them to feel confident to walk in public places and the streets, but more importantly, to take pre-emptive action if necessary.”

The classes take place every Wednesday from 6pm to 6.45pm, free of charge.

It is advised that you book in advance for this class, which the council says can be done up to three days in advance. To book your place call 01205 363483.