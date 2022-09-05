Free shares in Caistor heritage project up for grabs

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2-4 Market Place complex Image: Caistor & District Community Trust

As previously reported, Caistor and District Community Trust has been working hard to raise significant funds to restore the buildings and bring them into community ownership and community use.

This is a major capital project requiring £2.4 million of funding and the Trust is pleased to announce they have now broken the £2m barrier.

Board member Neil Castle said: “To help celebrate this achievement we are offering two chances for two lucky recipients to be awarded free, £100 worth of community shares.

"We have heard so many incredible stories of the old 2-4 Market Place that it would be great to capture these stories and memories on our website social media – a photo relating to the buildings or of someone who worked there."

Neil continued: “We are proud of the history of 2-4 Market Place, but once developed, the building will also be part of your future.

"If you are aged 16 to 25, we would love to hear from you with regards to what you would like to see the building used for.

"You will need to support your idea with a description as to why you would like this to be included (no more than 250 words) and it may help if you reference our current plans, which can be seen on our website caistorcommunitytrust.org/the-plans

"For both ‘Your Past’ and ‘Your Future’, head over to our Facebook page (2-4 Market Place, Caistor) to make your comment and be in with the chance of being awarded £100 of free shares.”

Submissions for both categories can also be sent by email to Caistor Community Trust at [email protected]

The closing date for submissions to be considered for free shares is midday on Saturday, September 17, with the winners being announced via the website and Facebook a week later, September 24.