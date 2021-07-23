Free summer activity programme to inspire young people

Fuelled.

The programme, known as Fuelled, offers a wide range of exciting in-person activities and boredom-busting online resources on offer, with everything from Lunch with Lego at the Sands Stadium to multi-sports camps and Science and Technology clubs.

At every Fuelled event, children will enjoy a nourishing and tasty meal as well as learning more about healthy eating.

As well as the activities, young people aged 12 and over have the opportunity to join a leadership programme, where they can train in a national qualification of sports leadership, dance leadership and volunteering. If they are aged 16 they can also train as a Swimming Leader or Pool Lifeguard.

North Lincolnshire Council has teamed up with local schools, businesses, clubs and community and voluntary sector organisations to organise the scheme, which has been commissioned as part of the Government’s £220m Holiday Activities and Food Programme.

The events offer a safe and supportive environment where children can learn, be active, eat well and thrive, with all of the clubs delivered by experienced organisations who will provide a safe and welcoming experience, following the latest Covid-19 guidance.

The summer activity programme will build on the successes of the first Fuelled scheme in North Lincolnshire earlier this year.

More than 6,000 activity guides were given to local families during the Easter holidays, with young people taking part in a host of activities from cookery workshops and nature trails to team sports.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We have had a great deal of support from Government for business and to support the most vulnerable people across the area and it is really pleasing to be able to say this has been extended to support children and young people to have a fantastic summer.”

Free places will be available to all children aged between five and 16 years of age who are eligible for benefits assessed free school meals. Paid-for places for children of all ages and backgrounds are available.

Councillor Julie Reed, cabinet member for children and families, said: “It is brilliant to see the Fuelled activity scheme return bigger and better to North Lincolnshire this summer.

“The council has worked with partners and clubs across our communities to create a fantastic programme, packed full of events that is accessible for everyone to enjoy.

“I know how tricky it can be to keep children entertained through the summer holidays but with this programme families will be spoilt for choice.

“The activities offer young people a great chance to discover a new hobby, while developing new skills and building friendships.”