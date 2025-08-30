Free swimming in North Lincolnshire participation numbers welcomed

The Pods, Scunthorpe, on the 2024 general election night. Credit: LDR.

An initiative to offer free swimming to children and families over the summer has had notable take-up once again.

North Lincolnshire Council has run for a number of years a free swimming programme for children aged 16 and under at its leisure centres during school holidays.

The Summer Daze initiative returned this summer and once again had large take-up. Between August 4 and 12 alone, more than 2,100 local residents took advantage of the offer.

A total of 1,061 children enjoying junior free swimming, while 1,044 families participated in family swim sessions across local leisure centres. The most popular venue, The Pods in Scunthorpe, welcomed more than 1,400 swimmers.

It comes as the council has also run a ‘Fit for free 66+’ initiative to encourage pensioners and adults with learning difficulties to participate in leisure centre activities. This involves a wide range of courses such individuals can participate in.

Commenting on the free swimming programme for children and families this summer, council leader Cllr Rob Waltham (Conservative – Brigg and Wolds Ward) said: “We know how important it is for families to have access to free, fun, and healthy activities during the summer holidays. The success of the free swimming policy shows how much it’s valued by parents, grandparents, and carers. It’s about making sure every child has the chance to enjoy their summer, stay active, and make lasting memories.”

“This is about supporting our communities in practical ways,” said Cllr Carl Sherwood (Conservative – Brigg and Wolds), cabinet member for safer, stronger communities – rural. “Whether it’s swimming, reading, or taking part in the Fuelled programme, we’re making sure families across North Lincolnshire have access to opportunities that are good for their health, wellbeing, and development.”

The Fuelled programme involves free, nutritious meals to children eligible for free school meals during the school holidays. The council has also joined The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge this year to encourage youngsters to read, building on its free books from birth Imagination Library scheme.

At the council’s most recent cabinet meeting, however, it was the impact of its encouragement of pensioners to visit their local leisure centres that was focused on. “This is quite a difficult cohort to reach,” said Cllr John Davison (Conservative – Bottesford), cabinet member for community wellbeing – urban, stating he knew this being someone over 66.

He outlined that the Fit for free 66+ initiative could lead to benefits of improving mental health, wellbeing and also by participating in such activities, reduce social isolation. Cllr Carl Sherwood stated that as of July 2, 618 had used the programme, which included over 91 different product offers and classes.

185 participants had been at Ancholme Leisure Centre, 104 at Baysgarth at Barton, and 222 at The Pods. “I think access to free fitness for individuals with learning disabilities would be further supported by including their carers,” suggested Cllr Judith Matthews (Labour – Ashby Lakeside) at the meeting. “The answer to that is yes and yes,” replied Cllr Waltham, who confirmed it was being looked at.