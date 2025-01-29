Freemason’s epic 6,500 trek for charity's mental health programme

Chris Jones dedicated two years to walking the entire coastline of mainland Britain.

A Lincolnshire Freemason who came heartbreakingly close to ending his life has turned his pain into purpose, raising an incredible £75,000 for charity.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Jones, member of the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE), dedicated two years to walking the entire coastline of mainland Britain and 12 islands, covering nearly 6,500 miles, in his bid to say thank you to the Freemasons’ mental health support programme for saving his life.

Chris’s journey began after a life-changing intervention by the mental health programme. During his darkest moments, he had been struggling with mental health issues for a decade. Persuaded by his wife Michelle to seek help, Chris made a call to the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF), Freemasons’ Charity. Within 35 minutes, he received a response from a counsellor who set him on the path to recovery. “That call saved my life,” Chris says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To show his gratitude, he undertook this monumental challenge, starting on New Year’s Day 2023 at the Freemasons' home in Skegness. On December 14th, 2024, he triumphantly returned to Skegness after completing his epic trek.

Throughout his solo expedition, Jones, a native of Woodhall Spa, relied on the kindness of strangers. From food and shelter to moral support, the generosity of others carried him through 378 walking days, 427 nights in a tent, and countless moments of physical and emotional challenge. His journey is chronicled in a forthcoming book.

Chris shares: “I’m very open about my struggles because I want others to know that help is out there. The first step – asking for help – is the hardest, but it’s also the most important. It’s what saved me, and it’s what led me here.”

Walking by the Numbers Chris’s extraordinary feat is as inspiring as it is staggering:

6,479 miles walked (17.4 miles/day)

13,324,917 steps taken

6 pairs of boots, 4 shirts, 3 hats worn

£75,000 raised so far (with more donations coming in)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

44 provinces visited, including England, Wales, and Scotland

12 islands explored, such as the Orkneys, Isles of Scilly, and Jersey

Nights spent: 427 in a tent, 61 in homes, 72 in B&Bs or hotels

1,935 pints of beer enjoyed

Jones even slept in some unique locations: graveyards, golf courses, and on a marquee stage after a beer festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He believes his journey is more than just a walk; it’s a powerful statement about resilience, gratitude, and the importance of mental health support. “Although I’ve taken over 13 million steps, the most important one was the first – asking for help,” Chris reflects.

The walk has not only raised vital funds but also awareness for mental health, shining a light on the life-saving work of the Freemasons. With a target of £100,000 in sight, the mission is far from over.

Chris’s inspiring journey will conclude with a special finale event in Lincoln on 15th February. Hosted by the Lincolnshire Freemasons, the afternoon gathering will include a buffet lunch and provide an opportunity for supporters to celebrate the incredible achievement. Full details and booking information can be found on the Lincolnshire Freemasons website.

Moreover, donations can still be made to Chris’s fundraising page to help him achieve his £100,000 goal. His journey proves that even in our darkest moments, there’s hope – and that every step, no matter how small, can lead to a brighter future.