Freemasons give £50,000 to support Ukrainian refugees

The Freemasons’ Charity the MCF – which all Freemasons’ Lodges support – and the United Grand Lodge of England UGLE have been monitoring the growing refugee crisis of more than 500,000 Ukrainian people who have been forced from their country or been internally displaced from their homes.
Dr David Staples, Grand Secretary of the United Grand Lodge of England, said; “We are seeking to identify the most critical needs and we are pleased to be able to support and work with the British Red Cross in helping the growing number of refugees.
“Many Freemasons have contacted the MCF and UGLE to ask how they can offer further support in addition to this grant. We have therefore established a dedicated Ukraine Crisis fundraising appeal using the Relief Chest Scheme to allow Freemasons, their families and friends to donate.”
He added: “We strongly encourage Freemasons and others wishing to support Ukraine to donate via the official MCF Relief Chest online appeal page at mcf.org.uk/ukraine.”
Les Hutchinson, Chief Executive of the MCF, added: “In addition to this national appeal, Freemasons from Lodges across England, Wales and overseas have been sharing their own stories about volunteering, fundraising and donating at the local level. We are inspired by their efforts and proud to be able to join them in responding to this growing humanitarian crisis.”