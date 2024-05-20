Freemasons help keep volunteer group on track

Hazel and Martin Barnard collected a donation of £150 from Market Rasen Freemasons Image: Dianne Tuckett

​Freemasons at Market Rasen’s Bayons Lodge have made a donation of £150 to Market Rasen Station Adoption Group to help towards the cost of the summer flower displays.

As reported in last week’s Market Rasen Mail, the Station Adoption Group is marking 20 years of dedicated volunteering, which has turned the once desolate platforms into a warm and welcoming environment.

Volunteers Hazel and Martin Barnard went along to the Jameson Bridge Street Freemasons’ Lodge to meets members Steve King, Charlie Peatfield and David Pattison, and collect the cheque.

Martin said: “We were surprised and delighted when Market Rasen Freemasons contacted us to offer a donation towards the work of our volunteers.