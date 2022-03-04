Freemasons' Lodge in Skegness celebrates 100th birthday

Lincolnshire’s Provincial Grand Master Dave Wheeler presents Skegness St Clement Lodge members with the Centenary Warrant.

To mark the anniversary, St Clement Lodge members were given a Centenary Warrant.

It was presented to them by Lincolnshire’s Provincial Grand Master Dave Wheeler, who also congratulated Nigel Bacon on having been a Freemason for 60 years.

Created on the back of a surge in interest in Freemasonry after World War 1, St Clement Lodge has met continuously since October 20, 1921.

The Lodge was given its charter by HRH Arthur Duke of Connaught and Strathern, who was the Freemasons’ Grand Master at the time.