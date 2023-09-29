Freemasons set to reach the 'peak' of abilities with tough Everest charity climb

​Two Freemasons from Lincolnshire are preparing for the trek of a lifetime to raise funds for the Mason’s charity.

Rob Wright, left, and Jez Hyland with Jez’s spaniel Ruby.

​﻿In March 2024, Horncastle Freemason Jez Hyland and Rob Wright, Master of Boston-based Franklin Lodge, will be part of a party of seven making the trek to Everest Base Camp to raise money for the Freemasons’ 2025 Festival.

In the 12-day trek, they’ll climb to the camp almost three-and-a-half miles above sea level, trekking for seven hours a day, and are aiming to raise £5,000 for the festival – an ambitious five-year fundraising campaign to raise £2.25m for the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF).

Jez, Festival chairman and a member of the Round Table Lodge of Lincolnshire, said: “There’s no doubt it will be tough, but it will also be an experience to remember.

"What’s more, if we can reach our £5,000 target it will have been worth it because of the good the MCF will be able to do with the money, from supporting victims of wars and natural disasters, sustaining the work of the Hospice movement, researching cures for common diseases, and supporting individuals going through tough times.”

Travelling with Jez and Rob will be Kenny and Cameron Doig, Steve Tetther, Dean Edwards and Andrew Pawley.

Rob said: “They’re not Freemasons, but they understand the work of the MCF, and Jez and I are grateful that they are as committed as we are to what we’re trying to achieve.”

All the money donated though the GiveTap portal ‘Everest Base Camp Challenge’ will go directly to the MCF. The trekkers are paying for their involvement out of their own pockets.