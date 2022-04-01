Members of Grimsby’s Wellow Abbey Lodge have donated £500 to the Ark Animal Rescue Centre in North Somercotes.

The money was presented on behalf of the Freemasons by Peter Hart.

Receiving the cheque was Laura Wooton of the Ark Animal Rescue Centre, along with rescue dog Monty, who took along his favourite toy for the occasion.

The Ark takes in animals for adoption from private homes, other rescue centres and, sometimes, via the dog warden. While it has mainly dogs, cats, rabbits and other small furries including ferrets, arrive at the centre from time to time looking for a new home. Most of the animals live there until they find a loving home, but they also have long-term residents who will stay at the centre for the rest of their lives as they cannot be re-homed for a variety of reasons.