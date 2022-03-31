Freemasons’ support for Rasen air cadets

Keith Musson made the presentation to Flt Lt Marcus Hyde, watched by fellow Freemasons and some of the cadets EMN-220329-090707001

Over the past two years, learning has moved online and so the unit is more reliant on computers to help the cadets achieve the BTec in aviation studies they can all work towards.

The Waterloo Street headquarters of 2292 Squadron ATC has the internet connection, but the equipment is lacking.

Hearing this, Bayons Lodge of Freemasons wanted to help and have donated £500 to the cadets.

Keith Musson, the lodge’s charity steward, went along to make the presentation, together with fellow Freemasons Jeff Stephenson and Steve Jeeves.

Keith said: “Cadet life is all about challenge, excitement and adventure and we are delighted to be able to help support that.

“The Air Cadets provides many opportunities for local young people, opportunities they would perhaps not be able to get elsewhere.

“It is great that these young people can come here and get this training, which also helps them socialise, something that is not always done so much now.”

Officer commanding 2292 Squadron, Flt Lt Marcus Hyde showed Keith, Jeff and Steve around the headquarters, where the cadets were holding one of their two weekly meetings.

Flt Lt Hyde said: “We are very grateful to the Freemasons for this gift.

“The good thing is, the cadets enjoy being here.”

He added: “A lot of people are under the impression this is a recruiting ground for the RAF, but it is not, they are just the authority sponsoring this youth provision.

“It is a great organisation for young people to get involved with and we would be happy to give any potential members more information.”

○In partnership with the Freemason’s Charity, the Masonic Charitable Foundation, Lincolnshire Freemasons have given almost 160,000 to help county charities.