Freemason's Walk the Edge challenge begins South West Coast Path

Chris Jones takes a break in in Burnham-on-Sea.

After finishing the Welsh leg of an epic round-the-UK walk, a Woodhall Spa Freemason is now tackling one of the most challenging coastal paths.

​Chris Jones set off on a round Britain walk entitled Walk the Edge on New Years Day 2023, aiming to raise up to £100,000 for the Freemasons’ charity the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF).

Since then, he has walked from his home here in Lincolnshire all the way around the north east of England, Scotland, back down the north west coast and into Wales before taking a break over the Christmas period to recover from a broken bone in his foot and inflamed ligaments.

And now seven weeks on, he has finished the Welsh leg of the journey and made it to Somerset, and spent the day in Burnham-on-Sea before continuing on.

Chris Jones's tent pitched in Burnham-on-Sea.

Now he has entered Devon, and has spent the last four days on the first leg on the South West Coast Path.

Billed as “ultimate challenge for the long-distance walker”, the coast path stretches 630 miles, running from Minehead in Somerset, along the coasts of Devon and Cornwall, to Poole Harbour in Dorset.

"It’s been brutal,” Chris said, “They say that because the path is so undulating, it’s the equivalent of scaling Mount Everest four times so it’s been really hard work – and I’ve got six more weeks of this!

"But the scenery is lovely and at least it’s stopped raining now.”

Chris's view on the South West Coast Path.

And on top of his tough four days along the coast path, he has also been wild camping, making do with wet wipes to wash.

But he did find time to watch England beat the Netherlands in Euro 2024 semi final on Wednesday night (July 10) with a well-earned beer in a hotel near Combe Martin, before settling back in his tent behind the hotel that night.

"It’s got to the stage where all my clothes need soaking in a sink of water as you can clean your body with wipes but not your clothes!” he said.

You can not only help Chris by making a donation to his cause, but as he is trying to keep costs down by eating rations as much as possible during his challenge, you can help by buying Chris a coffee via his online page here.

So far, Chris has raised nearly £40,000 for the MCF. To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3Cg32Jo

You can keep up to date on Chris’s progress by visiting his blog at www.walktheedgemcf.com