Friends feel the heat on fundraising Wolds walk

​As temperatures soared to more than 30°c over the weekend, two hardy fundraisers were walking the entire circumference of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

​Mark Stones and Jason Maltby on their Wolds walk, pictured just outside Laceby on Friday morning. Photo: John Aron Photography

​Mark Stones and Jason Maltby, under the banner of their new initiative Abilities, Not Limits, have successfully walk the 100-mile perimeter of the Lincolnshire Wolds in under 40 hours, raising money for Cancer Research as a good friend and colleague of Mark’s, Phil Mamwell, is currently battling a rare form of cancer.

The tough walk began in Louth town centre at 5am on Friday (September 8) and they headed northwards to Laceby, before going across to Caistor, and then South and North Willingham to Market Stainton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They then walked down to Horncastle, across east past Partney and Hagworthingham, then over towards Gunby before heading back to to Louth via Swaby, Little Cawthorpe, and Legbourne – finishing at 8pm on Saturday evening under the 40 hour target they were aiming for and managing it in 39 hours four minutes.

Mark said that he drank around 13lts of water over the two days due to the heat, and they may have finished in less time if they hadn’t had to rest in the shade so often.

"It was unbelievable how hot it was,” he said, “If we hadn’t then the heat would have really hit us and harder and we had to be careful so we didn’t get ill.

"But it was really enjoyable and we’re already planning the next one.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It wasn’t only the heatwave that swept the country last week that made the walk tough going for the duo, as Mark had also broken his ankle a few weeks prior and was having to train while it was healing!

"I don’t feel any pain at all, I feel absolutely fine,” Mark said as the pair recovered this morning (Monday), “I’ve got a small blister on my toe but that’s it.”

The duo also had to walk slightly longer routes as many of the paths they took were overgrown and made their progress tougher.

Donations to Cancer Research UK are still able to be made through Phil’s online page at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/amandas-giving-page-2772

Advertisement

Advertisement