From Cadney to Barton with plenty of chat, good company and 50,000 steps along the way

Debbie Clark was joined by a number of other people along her ‘From Our Church to Yours’ walk to raise money for All Saints at Cadney.

The aim was to walk to all the churches in the Brigg group and also to others in the deanery, finishing at St Mary’s in Barton.

Having planned out the route, Debbie thought it would be 17 miles, but ended up walking just over 20 miles - and doing more than 50,000 steps by the end of the day.

She said: “It was a really lovely day.

“It was lovely to do different parts of the walk with different people and thanks to them all for taking part.”

Debbie started off from Cadney walking to Brigg with three friends and two dogs.

She then met Rob Waltham, the leader of North Lincs Council, who walked with her to Wrawby, before she met up with another friend, Christine White, who walked with her to Worlaby, where Debbie was able to stop off at her parents’ house for a quick lunch.

Debbie said: “From Worlaby to Bonby I had my husband John, my sister Mandy, my niece Kelsie and Maureen from Worlaby church, who put a dress on especially for the walk.

“Another niece, Danni, came with me from Bonby to Saxby all Saints, where we met Dorothy the churchwarden, who was really lovely and so enthusiastic about the church and the surrounding grounds.”

Debbie continued: “I walked on my own from Saxby to Horkstow, then Horkstow to South Ferriby.

“South Ferriby church is found up a steep path, but the views from the church are wonderful, looking out over the Humber.

“My sister-in-law, Debbie, met me there, and the Rural Dean, Fr David Rowett, joined me there too, biking over, then pushing his bike all the way back to the church in Barton.

“He led us along the riverside path, which again has beautiful views of the Humber and the Humber Bridge.

“My other sister, Julie, had been at work, but caught up with us at the Humber Bridge viewing area and complete the final part with us.

“I did lots of walking and chatting and it made the day fly by and everyone I met was really lovely.”