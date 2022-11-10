From Dibley to dribbling - The Vicar Of Dibley's writer Paul Mayhew-Archer bringing his show about living with Parkinson’s to Louth

Paul Mayhew-Archer

Paul Mayhew-Archer, co-writer of BBC hit comedy The Vicar Of Dibley, is bringing his show about living with Parkinson’s, ‘Incurable Optimist’, to Louth Riverhead Theatre on Friday December 9 as part of a UK tour.

Paul said that The Vicar of Dibley was an “absolute joy” to work on and that in the making of the show, Julie Walters was touted to play Geraldine at one time, but he was thrilled with Dawn French's performance as she's just “so naturally funny”:

"We didn't expect it to become so popular,” Paul recalled, “I always hoped it would be a hit – I remember growing up wanting to either write a brilliant sitcom or a West End show show.

"It was obvious that Geraldine was a good person, but we wanted to show that she had flaws – good flaws of course, like not being able to say no, which is how she ended up eating four Christmas dinners.”

He also recalled watching the BBC countdown of Britain’s Best Sitcom in 2004 and Vicar of Dibley came in third, beating Dad’s Army and Fawlty Towers, he said he fell off the sofa:

"I just couldn’t believe it, when we got into the top 10 and we weren’t mentioned I thought that was it, but then when we were listed at number three I actually fell off the sofa.”

Paul also appeared on Mrs Brown's Boys, which he said was fantastic because star and writer Brendan O’Carroll was so funny:

"He is just so funny and inventive and I loved inventing new storylines with him,” he said, “I love seeing the light in his eyes when he came up with an idea.”

Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011, and despite the serious nature of the condition, Paul was determined to see the lighter side and started writing jokes about it, with appearances at the Royal Albert Hall and The Comedy Store and in 2015, made an award-winning documentary called Parkinson’s – The Funny Side.

And now he is out on a UK tour, aiming to not only raise awareness of Parkinson’s but much-needed funds as well..

“Doing the show has really kept me going and it's been done me the world of good,” Paul said, “It's like I've taken a triple dose of my pills and it makes me feel so much better – it's a great engine of optimism.

“You wouldn't think an incurable illness would be funny, but you can find the humour in these things – one of the symptoms is drooling, and I came up with the line ‘from Dibley to Dribbling’.”

Paul said he is very much looking forward to coming to Louth, as he's never been to Lincolnshire before:​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

He said: “I really want people to come and see the show as they will really enjoy it – it's not just for people who have Parkinson's, it's for everybody and although the evening is all about an incurable disease, it's not a depressing show at all.”

Paul is not taking a fee for his show and all ticket sales will be going to Louth & District's branch of Parkinson's UK.

Lesley Swift, from the Louth & District Branch of Parkinson’s UK, said: “We would like to thank Paul for giving up his time to not only raise awareness of the condition but for also raising much-needed funds for our group.

“Many of us loved watching the Vicar of Dibley and we can’t wait to see his entertaining show when he brings it to Louth in December.”