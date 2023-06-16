A diabetic car salesman from Woodhall Spa is swapping four wheels for two in a bid to say thank you to the NHS in Lincolnshire.

Harry Alcock with colleagues at Evans Halshaw in Lincoln

Harry Alcock, 20, says support from the NHS and advances in technology have transformed his life.

Diabetes runs in Harry's family. His grandfather sadly passed away due to conditions linked to the chronic disease. His older brother has also been diagnosed with coeliac disease and diabetes.

Harry said: "Diabetes runs in our family and contributed to my grandfather’s death.

Harry Alcock will be cycling 75 miles

"Thanks to the NHS, research and advances in technology, I am able to monitor and control my blood sugar levels using devices and apps, something Grandad could never have dreamt of.

“Thanks to all of the support from the NHS I am able to lead a normal life and am able to take on this challenge as my way of saying thank you.”

This year the NHS will celebrate its 75th anniversary - on Wednesday July 5 – and while others might mark the occasion with tea, cake and balloons, Harry will be jumping on his bike for his cycling challenge.

He will be pedalling from Pilgrim Hospital in Boston to Grantham and District Hospital and on to Newark Hospital, before finally finishing at Lincoln County Hospital.

Harry Alcock with Gary Burr, who works for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity as a fundraiser

Along the route, he is also planning to visit colleagues at Evans Halshaw in Grantham and Lincoln to make sure he reaches 75 miles in total.

Harry is using the challenge to raise funds for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

Gary Burr, who works for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity as a fundraiser, said: “Harry is an inspiration. It will mean so much to our NHS colleagues to see him visit our hospital sites on the birthday of the NHS.

"His efforts will not only enable our charity to do even more to support patients and staff, but his visit will also put a smile on the faces of so many patients and colleagues.”

What makes the challenge even more special is Harry has only been riding a bike for a matter of months.

He said: “I only started cycling in February, but if anyone would like to join me for all, or part of the journey, you will be very welcome.

"We all have something to be thankful to the NHS for.”

Harry added: ““My colleagues at Evans Halshaw have been a great support and I am looking forward to seeing them on the day of the ride.”

Harry has set up a fundraising page, so even if you cannot join him in person you can donate https://gofund.me/99fa5c5e

Anyone who would like to join the ride, can email [email protected]