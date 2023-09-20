Frustration grows over parking on grass in Skegness after bollards fail to stop problem

Residents’ frustration after an alarming increase in vehicles parking on grass verges and footpaths on an approach to Skegness seafront continues to grow.

Residents parking on the grass verge in Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness.

Disappointment was expressed at the last meeting of Skegness Town Council at the response of Lincolnshire County Council to a motion

by Couns Paul Collins ad Mark Anderson calling for action to stop the problem that has raged on for three years.

The motion called upon Lincolnshire County Council )LCC) to introduce an experimental Traffic Regulation Order for 18 months to ban pavement and grass verge parking in the Scarbrough Avenue and Beresford Avenue areas of Skegness.

A sign warning of a £20 penalty for parking on the grass has failed to deter motorists, along with new bollards.

LCC responded that given the resource required to deliver a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), either permanent or experimental, it was highly unlikely that Scarbrough Avenue or Beresford Avenue would be considered an appropriate location.

"I appreciate this will be disappointing for the Town Council, but Lincolnshire County Council must utilise limited resources where they can be of the most benefit,” said LCC.

However, recent installation of bollards on the tree-lined Scarborough Avenue by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has not yet proven effective, residents say.

The bollards were requested by ward member and county councillor Carl Macey, along with former Lincolnshire Police Inspector Colin Haigh, after bothbecame frustrated with ongoing parking on the pathways.

New bollards along Scarbrough Avenue in Skegness.

As reported, the police lacked the resources to regularly issue tickets, leading to the exploration of alternative solutions.

“The initial approach of installing bollards was the quickest and potentially best move forward, having observed how vehicles were entering the footway over a period of time, mainly via the access and egress of the Scarbrough Avenue car park, alongside the wider footway pedestrian access and egress, at both the top and bottom,” said Councillor Macey.

“It was also felt that, as the parking spaces along Scarbrough Avenue tended to be fully utilised, it prevented cars from driving up the grass verge and should have been negated.

“As it stands, not all the bollards are in place, as we have been awaiting the full delivery, including spares to negate damage, so until these are all fully in place, I find it difficult to comment on their effectiveness.

“However, I continue to be incredibly frustrated by the continued use of the footway and the serious danger these inconsiderate drivers are posing to the public, with such a high risk of a member of the public being knocked over or worse.

“In terms of their long-term effectiveness, this will continue to be monitored, and we will investigate the possibilities of using other measures as deterrents in addition to the bollards where needed.”

The issue was recently brought to attention through a Facebook post by resident Caroline O’Neill, who shared images of vehicles apparently ignoring the new bollards.

The post ignited a lively discussion within the Skegness Vent Facebook group, highlighting concerns over the effectiveness of the newly installed bollards.

The bollards were intended to regulate parking and enhance pedestrian safety, but as Caroline O’Neill pointed out: “Cars and vans parking all over the verge under the trees just make the road look awful.”

Caroline O’Neill’s Scout group regularly conducts litter pick-ups in the area, emphasising the need for action to address this growing problem.

Safety is also a significant concern, and Caroline O’Neill recalled a near miss involving herself and her children when a car drove onto the pavement in a designated crossing area.

“It also reduces visibility for pedestrians,” she noted. “I couldn’t see past that van when I was pushing a pushchair.”

Paula and Martin, the owners or managers of Eastleigh B&B, have been dealing with this issue for several years and have been in contact with the local council to address it.

Paula mentioned that she had been complaining to the council for three years about the parking problems in the area.

She expressed frustration with the lack of action and safety concerns, stating that she once asked the council: “What does it take? For my grandchildren to come out of my hotel and get run over before you do anything about it?”

Martin mentioned that bollards were installed to address the issue, but they often get knocked down, either deliberately or accidentally.

He explained that some locals and seasonal workers in the area tend to park on the grass verge, contributing to the problem.

Martin also suggested the need for a multi-storey car park in Skegness due to the increasing number of visitors and cars.

Carrie Shields, whose mother owns Beachlands B&B, also shared concerns about the parking situation for residents and tourists in Skegness in general.

She highlighted the challenges faced by residents and businesses in the area, particularly due to the limited availability of parking permits.

Carrie suggested the number of parking permits offered were not sufficient for the demand, and obtaining them was inconvenient, given the location of the available permits.

She explained: “We have no parking of our own because the only parking permit we can get, I believe, is down South Parade, which isn’t good enough for us.

“We can’t get one in the car park next door, and we’ve not got enough parking in Skegness during the summer as it is.”

Neighbour Val Shipley suggested that the council could alleviate the issue by cutting the grassy area in half and creating additional parking space.

They both noted that cars parking on the grass verge can pose safety risks, particularly for pedestrians and those with pushchairs.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Highways, Councillor Richard Davies, acknowledged the safety concerns raised about the bollards, which had cost nearly £3,000 so far.

“We hoped the police might be able to catch moving offences and create enough noise or fear of being caught that it stopped people even trying it. However, they can’t be there all the time.